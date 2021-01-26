Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Main Street Capital worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 736.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Main Street Capital’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

