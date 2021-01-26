Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 392.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 215,997 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.