Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75.

