Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.74.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $464.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $470.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,333 shares of company stock worth $106,085,379 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

