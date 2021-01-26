Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,935 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

YYY stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Amplify High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24.

