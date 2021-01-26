Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 261.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,975,000 after purchasing an additional 944,381 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,316,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,340 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 497,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,711 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average is $93.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

