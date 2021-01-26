Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,214 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 12,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

