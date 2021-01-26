Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 273.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 153,325 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.03. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.56 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.