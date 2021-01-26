Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 407.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 189,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

