Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 171.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,783,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $294.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.28. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $297.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

