Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 331.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,697 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,025 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,422,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 635,247 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

