Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

