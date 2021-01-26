Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 3,824 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $131,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $173.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.12. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $175.89.

