Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 5,122 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,075 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,898.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 410,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after purchasing an additional 396,891 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,097,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,809,000 after acquiring an additional 334,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,964,000 after acquiring an additional 284,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

