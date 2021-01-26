Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 9,797 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 570.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI stock opened at $160.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

