Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 10,767 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $446.73 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $452.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $426.93 and its 200 day moving average is $374.33.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

