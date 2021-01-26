Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 11,573 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,529,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $309.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $312.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

