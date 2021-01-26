Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 31,622 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,622 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

BAC opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

