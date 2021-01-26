Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 7,075 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $130,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $866,061.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

