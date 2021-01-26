Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 8,628 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 75,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

