Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,531 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after buying an additional 190,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 350,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 193,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 25.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 153,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Watsco by 16.5% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 117,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $257.08 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $259.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

