Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAGDF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

CAGDF stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

