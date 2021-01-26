Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER) Trading Up 1%

Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.41). 19,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 56,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 403.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.19 million and a P/E ratio of 47.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Cerillion PLC (CER.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. Cerillion PLC (CER.L)’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

