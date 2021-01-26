CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.98. CGI posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CGI by 876.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CGI by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CGI by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,485,000 after acquiring an additional 486,970 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CGI by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 311,344 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in CGI by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,113,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after acquiring an additional 219,564 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 160,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $86.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

