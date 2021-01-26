CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL) Shares Gap Down to $0.50

CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.47. CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.02 million and a P/E ratio of -27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

