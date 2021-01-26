Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.95 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $22.23 or 0.00069375 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $8.95 billion and $3.05 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00830200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.99 or 0.04382427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012245 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

