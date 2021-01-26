ChainX Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $5.78 or 0.00018182 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ChainX has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $44.66 million and $3.70 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

