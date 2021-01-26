Chapman Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 121.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 4.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. HSBC increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,501.82.

MELI traded down $19.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,860.51. 7,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,725.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,327.29. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,749.27 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.96) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

