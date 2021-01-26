CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) Trading Up 28.2%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)’s stock price was up 28.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 221,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 68,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.26 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30.

CHAR Technologies Ltd. Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. The company operates through Cleantech and Engineering Services segments. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

