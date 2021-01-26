Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $74,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 187.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 47.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.0% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $651.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.44.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

