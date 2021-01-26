ChaSerg Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CTACU) Trading 0.5% Higher

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTACU) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTACU)

There is no company description available for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.