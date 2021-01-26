Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Down 13.9%

Shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) fell 13.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 16,038,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 55,211,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Check-Cap Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

