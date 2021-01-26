ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Down 8.5%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares traded down 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.00 and last traded at $59.29. 531,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 532,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.49 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $582,384.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,576 shares of company stock worth $3,260,746. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after buying an additional 919,214 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 555,696 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,877,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 250,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

