Chemung Financial Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Chemung Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHMG. TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

