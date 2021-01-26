Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.19

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $5.80. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 521,321 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($13.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($35.19) by $21.48. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.