Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

