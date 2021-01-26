Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 8.2%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was down 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 4,758,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,457,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 559.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 66,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.