China Botanic Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CBPI) Stock Price Up 27.7%

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPI)’s share price rose 27.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 165,454 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 141,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About China Botanic Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CBPI)

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes of botanical products, bio-pharmaceutical products, and traditional Chinese medicines in the People's Republic of China. It offers botanical anti-depression and nerve-regulation products, including Acanthopanax, a Siberian ginseng that regulates the nervous system, delays aging process, strengthens the body, and treats neurasthenia, insomnia, cerebrovascular and cardiovascular diseases, and fatigue; Tianma tablets and compound Yangjiao tablets, which are botanic drugs for treating headaches and regulate nerves; and compound Schisandra tablets, a botanic drug used to regulate central nervous system, generate body fluids and alleviate thirst, nourish the kidneys, and cure insomnia and palpitations, as well as to cure neurasthenia.

