China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Trading Up 64.5%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE)’s share price was up 64.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 5,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35.

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. China Health Industries had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter.

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of health products. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams.

