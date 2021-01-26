China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.13. China HGS Real Estate shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 608 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.38.

About China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

