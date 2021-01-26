Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CMG opened at $1,486.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,392.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,282.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 177.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,510.19.
In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
