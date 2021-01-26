Chromia Market Cap Tops $13.98 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00069711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.11 or 0.00842675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.85 or 0.04396636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

