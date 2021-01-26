Chrono.tech Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00008670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $13,084.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.04 or 0.00777765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.84 or 0.04200653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,112 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

