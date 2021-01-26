Chronologic (DAY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $120.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 36% lower against the dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $99,324.81 and approximately $120.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.04 or 0.00777765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.84 or 0.04200653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

