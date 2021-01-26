Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.15-0.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.347-7.363 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

