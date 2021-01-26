CIBC Upgrades TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) to Outperform

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$105.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$77.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$85.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.17.

Get TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) alerts:

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock traded up C$3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$89.62. 914,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$98.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.45.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.