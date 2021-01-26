CICC Research Lowers Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Market Perform

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by equities researchers at CICC Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. CICC Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $47.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $269.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Baozun by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Baozun by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

