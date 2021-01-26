Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $111,300.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $104,480.00.

On Monday, December 28th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00.

On Monday, November 30th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $89,020.00.

On Monday, November 16th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $87,520.00.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. 1,094,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,964. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,265,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after acquiring an additional 404,491 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $15,461,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,965,000 after buying an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,332.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 197,801 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.97.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

