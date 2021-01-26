Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Raised by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $87,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $136,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,387 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.