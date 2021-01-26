Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.86 and last traded at $103.26. 140,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 80,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 28.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.