Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.86 and last traded at $103.26. 140,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 80,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.63 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 28.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.